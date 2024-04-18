Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TTE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.14. 1,238,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

