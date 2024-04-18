Peterson Wealth Services Makes New $248,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.40 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

