TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TotalEnergies traded as high as $71.97 and last traded at $71.87. Approximately 422,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,706,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Key Financial Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

