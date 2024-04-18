Tufton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 430.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock remained flat at $750.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 563,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.67. The stock has a market cap of $713.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.