Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after buying an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,536,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after buying an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

