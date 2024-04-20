Belrium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000973 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000883 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

