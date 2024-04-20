Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Stock Price Down 1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Brambles Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.