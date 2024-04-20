Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGROGet Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.30. 24,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 12,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

