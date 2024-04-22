Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.82.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $124.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 143.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 439,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

