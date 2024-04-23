2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
2U Stock Performance
Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
