2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

