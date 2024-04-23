Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

