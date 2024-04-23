Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.