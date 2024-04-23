Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

