NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.93.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. 5,380,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,818,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

