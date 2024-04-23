Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,184. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $43,323,263 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.