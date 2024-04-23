PDS Planning Inc Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 1,358,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,279. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

