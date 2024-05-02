Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

