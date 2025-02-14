Campbell Wealth Management Has $619,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 808,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 52,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $149.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

ABT opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $3,054,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,064.50. This trade represents a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

