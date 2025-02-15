Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $202.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,580. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.