Root Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.40. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.88%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently -39.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHMI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

