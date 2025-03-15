Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Position Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $169,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.75 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 62,590 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $501,345.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,968,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,776.86. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,004,000. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.