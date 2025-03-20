Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Acquires £1,994,861.30 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider John Mendelson purchased 83,467 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,390 ($31.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,994,861.30 ($2,595,110.32).

Jadestone Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.43. Jadestone Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 36 ($0.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.