BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Lindsay B. Larrick Sells 15,000 Shares

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,274.96. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BKV Stock Performance

Shares of BKV opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54. BKV Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Get BKV alerts:

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,728,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on BKV

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.