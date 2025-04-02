Perritt Capital Management Inc Acquires 14,113 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BGSF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGSF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.65 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

