Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLG shares. Citigroup raised Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FLG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 852,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,175. Flagstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is -1.08%.

About Flagstar Financial

(Get Free Report

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

